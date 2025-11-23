Michelle Seguin MD

Wendy Shillam
1d

Good advice! Nice to hear from you last night at Marc’s meetup. I’m writing about wholemeal cereals at the moment, so I was pleased to read your wise advice about gut health. My angle is all the nutrients in cereals bran and germ that don’t have a name - the phytochemicals, amines that we don’t recognise as vitamins, trace elements and compounds that kept the plant healthy so we could keep healthy too. Hopefully in following you I’ll find a like-mind. (I’m a clinical nutritionist) currently doing experiments with dough! (All organic, stoneground and whole grain!)

7 replies by Michelle Seguin MD and others
Jenn Sharp
2d

Wonderful read. A reminder to ground ourselves in the knowledge that supports us outside of the holiday hustle. Peace to my People…💗

3 replies by Michelle Seguin MD and others
21 more comments...

