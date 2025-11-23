This week’s newsletter is a special edition created in collaboration with my colleague, Christina Cardy, DNP. Together we’ve gathered our perspectives as clinicians who care about seasonal living and practical nourishment, offering a guide to help you stay well through the holidays. We hope it supports you in moving through this season with steadiness, intention, and a bit more ease.

As November draws to a close, the holiday season invites us toward tables and kitchens, familiar traditions, and the rituals of gathering.

In many ways, this is the heart of wellness: to feel connected, nourished, and grounded in our own rhythms. Yet for many, the holidays can also feel like a time when well-being slips into the background. Meals become hurried or indulgent, schedules expand, and the daily habits that keep us sustained can feel harder to keep.

As clinicians who care deeply about the patterns that sustain us, we wanted to bring our perspectives together in this collaborative guide as an offering for the season ahead. Our hope is to support you with practical and compassionate tools that help you stay grounded in your body, connected to what matters, and nourished by the simple habits that carry us through the holidays.

Gentle movement and fresh air become tools for staying well through the holiday season (Upper Michigan)

Why We Gather

No matter how your family celebrates, the essence is the same: connection, belonging, tradition.

Food plays a central role here because meals shared with others do more than nourish the body, they regulate our nervous systems, reinforce memory, and cultivate community.

This social dimension of eating is often as meaningful as what’s on the plate.

So instead of asking, “How do I stay in control during the holidays?” try asking yourself:

“How can I stay connected to myself while I connect with others?”

Staying Well Through the Holiday Season

Instead of approaching wellness as restriction, approach it as support:

Eat “real” meals. Skipping meals to “save up” increases blood sugar swings and makes overeating more likely.

Hydrate early in the day.

Make intentional plates.

A reminder that nourishment comes in many forms during the holidays, including the meals we share with the people we love.

Hosting With Your Mental Health in Mind

Hosting can be beautiful…and also a lot. The pressure often comes not from cooking, but from the expectation to manage everyone’s experience.

Hosting does not have to mean performing. It can mean simply opening a space.

Set the tone early.

Tell guests (and yourself): “We’re keeping it cozy and simple.” and “Please just bring yourself.”

Your nervous system responds to clarity.

Simplify the menu.

There are dishes that feel expected at holiday meals (the casserole your aunt always made, the stuffing recipe “everyone likes,” the pie that only turns out right 1 out of 5 times). But expectation is not the same as nourishment. If a dish is stressful, time-consuming, or simply not one you enjoy making, outsource it.

Assign it to a guest who loves making it

Order it from a local bakery, market, or restaurant

Swap it for a simpler version that feels doable

Your table does not need to be a performance of tradition to be meaningful.

Prepare in stages.

Day 1: Groceries + tablescape

Day 2: Make-ahead dishes

Day 3: Light finishing

Manage sensory load to avoid overstimulation.

Take a break to reset and restore presence.

Let people help.

Imperfection is the texture of real life and real family.

A collection of dishes from Christina’s Thanksgiving table, prepared with care and shared with family

Post-Meal Walks: A Tradition Worth Keeping

One of the simplest, most evidence-backed habits for metabolic health: a 10–20 minute walk after meals.

A short walk:

Reduces post-meal glucose spikes

Improves insulin sensitivity

Supports digestion

Calms the nervous system

You don’t need a perfect setting. Walk the block with your family, let the kids bring their scooters, take your coffee or tea with you. If you live in a northern area, that might look like pulling on a warm coat, boots, and stepping out into the cold for a short loop. Even a brief walk in winter air offers a welcome reset.

Winter walks through the pines in Upper Michigan

The Farmers Market, Even in Winter

In many northern areas, farmers markets begin to wind down this time of year as the last of the storage crops move indoors. But in the southern states, winter is often a peak season, with vibrant produce and bustling markets. Wherever you live, there are still opportunities to eat with the season, whether through year-round markets, CSAs, winter share boxes, or local farms that store roots, squash, and hardy greens well into the colder months.

Seasonal produce right now often includes:

Sweet potatoes and winter squash

Brussels sprouts

Beets and carrots

Kale, chard, collards

Citrus coming into season

Herbs like sage, rosemary, thyme

Cooking with seasonal foods naturally aligns with glycemic balance. Winter vegetables are rich in fiber, minerals, and slow-burning carbohydrates, and many also provide antioxidants and phytonutrients that support immune resilience during the colder months.

Cool weather market in coastal Georgia

Batch, Make-Ahead, and Repeatable Meals

Your future self will thank you for anything you can prepare once and use twice.

Some favorites:

Roasted root vegetables and winter squash : Cook a big pan once, then use for grain bowls, breakfast with eggs, or blended into a quick soup.

Pot of lentil soup : Makes a grounding dinner the first night, then becomes a lunch with a handful of greens stirred in, or as a base for plating grilled/baked salmon.

Meaty Mushroom Pasta Sauce: Pulse a pint of mushrooms in a food processor and brown them with the aromatics and meat to add fiber and depth of flavor. The mushrooms integrate seamlessly into the sauce (even for those who are sensitive to texture). Once the sauce is made, use it throughout the week over pasta or spaghetti squash, spooned into stuffed bell peppers, or layered into a pan of stuffed shells for the freezer.

When the pace of life gets full, the goal is to reduce friction.

Leftovers That Don’t Feel Like Leftovers

Instead of reheating the same plate, repurpose those holiday leftovers:

Harvest Grain Bowl : Layer leftover roasted vegetables and turkey with cooked grains (farro, brown rice), fresh greens, and a drizzle of vinaigrette.

Mashed Potato Cakes: Mix mashed potatoes with an egg, herbs, and a spoonful of flour. Pan-fry until crisp for a savory breakfast or side.

Turkey & Cranberry Salad : Shred leftover turkey and toss with chopped apples, fresh herbs, celery, and a spoonful of cranberry sauce folded into a simple greek yogurt or mayo-based dressing.

Stuffing-Stuffed Mushrooms: Spoon warm stuffing into mushroom caps, top with a sprinkle of shredded Parmesan, bake until golden, and serve with chopped parsley. They make a savory, snackable appetizer. (Note: if the stuffing is a little dry, add a splash of broth to the mixture before filling the mushroom caps)

Cranberry Oat Breakfast Parfait: Layer cranberry sauce with yogurt, toasted oats, nuts, or seeds for a bright, gut-friendly breakfast

Turkey & Sweet Potato Hash: Sauté turkey with cubed sweet potatoes, onions, and greens for a hearty one-pan meal.

Creativity is often the key to sustainability.

Cookbook Recommendations for This Season

A few favorites that emphasize seasonal, vegetable-forward, cozy cooking:

The Christmas Chronicle s by Nigel Slater : Slater’s writing reads like a series of kitchen-table journal entries, filled with the sensory comfort of the season. His recipes lean into the simple, grounding foods we often crave in December. Perfect for slow mornings, candlelight dinners, and everyday winter cooking.

Roast Figs, Sugar Snow: Food to Warm the Soul by Diana Henry: A celebration of cold-weather cooking inspired by northern climates. Henry highlights ingredients like pears, winter squash, root vegetables, and warming spices. Her recipes feel both indulgent and nourishing, and they offer a beautiful way to embrace winter produce.

Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables by Joshua MacFadden: A modern classic for vegetable-forward cooking. The winter chapter offers fresh ways to use roots, brassicas, and hardy greens while still feeling bright and flavorful. It is a helpful resource for bringing more seasonal variety into cool-weather meals.

Discover a new recipe. Create a new holiday tradition.

Supporting the Gut Microbiome & Metabolic Health

Our gut and metabolic systems respond to how we eat, how we move, and how we care for ourselves. Here are a few steady habits that can support your well-being and help you feel more grounded and energized.

The gut thrives on:

A variety of colorful vegetables and fruits that provide fiber and phytonutrients

Fermented foods such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, or kimchi

Whole grains, beans, and lentils that provide fiber to support digestion and steady energy

Warm, cooked meals that are easier to digest in the colder months

Seasonal herbs and spices such as garlic, ginger, rosemary, and thyme that naturally support both digestion and immune resilience

And your blood sugar thrives on:

Consistent meals that include protein, healthy fats, and fiber

Starting meals with vegetables to support a steadier rise in glucose

A short walk or gentle movement after eating

Adding seeds, nuts, or greens to meals for extra support with satiety and nutrient density

These aren’t holiday-specific principles, they’re year-round wellness foundations. But during the holidays, they help us stay connected to our bodies even as we celebrate.

Closing Thoughts

As the season unfolds, may these practices help you feel more rooted, nourished, and present. This guide is a starting point, and we would love to hear from you.

What helps you stay well through the holidays? What rituals or meals are sustaining you right now? Share your thoughts with us so we can continue this conversation together.

The contents of this newsletter are for informational purposes only and are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This newsletter does not constitute a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.