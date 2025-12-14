Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week’s letter traces the ripple effect of one finding, from a farmer’s market in Upper Michigan to the kitchen conversations and community that followed.

Earlier this week I shared a note about getting my fifteenth citation alert for the farmer’s market produce prescription paper I published a few years ago. In academic terms, it’s a modest number. But what stayed with me wasn’t the count. It was the path.

The work had traveled far beyond my small town in Upper Michigan, into places and disciplines not often in conversation with medicine including agriculture, food sovereignty, and community development. Circles that don’t always overlap, yet were somehow meeting around this one question.

With the gift of hindsight, I can see how that work connects to something many of us have been exploring together this year through the Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club. I started the club in January as a way to reconnect to seasonal eating, to our kitchens, to local food sources, and to one another. Midway through the year, Kitchen Conversations naturally followed. Informal conversations with some of the cookbook authors we’ve been cooking from, talking about food philosophy, lived experience, and the realities of feeding ourselves and others.

As I’ve been reflecting on those conversations alongside the farmer’s market research, unexpected connections have surfaced. This week, I want to tell that story.

Tuesday afternoons at the farmers’ market. Something to look forward to.

The Program

It was early 2016. A couple of years out of residency, I was working at a federally qualified health center (FQHC) in rural Upper Michigan with a steadily growing practice. Like many family doctors, I wasn’t trying to become a researcher. I was trying to help my patients.

Many were living with multiple chronic diseases, including hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease, while making impossible choices between groceries and prescriptions, between heat in the winter and food on the table. As a new attending, I felt well prepared to manage chronic disease, but far less equipped to prevent or reverse it, or to address the structural barriers shaping my patients’ lives.

I began looking for tools beyond what my residency training had offered. Lifestyle medicine, culinary medicine, functional medicine, and integrative medicine all caught my attention as I searched for approaches that acknowledged food, context, and daily life.

That winter, I attended an innovative, one-day conference called Farms, Food, and Health in Traverse City, Michigan. It brought together people working on food and health from very different angles. Physicians and dietitians sat alongside farmers, food service workers, and community advocates, all circling the same questions from different directions.

I learned about hospitals with onsite gardens where produce ended up on patient trays. About produce prescription programs beginning to take shape, mostly in urban settings. And I remember thinking, this could work here.

What it looked like in practice. A prescription for fruits and vegetables.

Back at the clinic, administrators supported the idea but explained I would need to find funding to implement it. At that time, programs like these weren’t covered by insurance the way some are now. So I learned how to write grants. With the generous support from our local health foundation and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Michigan, the program slowly took shape.

For this program to be successful, relationships had to come first. I met with farmers at our newly founded downtown market, many of whom are friends today. Then came recruiting a community health worker stationed at the market as well as a pre-med student (now a resident physician) to help with data analysis and manuscript preparation. I worked with our local university’s IRB because documenting what happened felt like the right thing to do, especially from a rural, community-based perspective.

Downtown Houghton Farmer’s Market, Houghton, MI.

The pilot program ran for ten weeks in the summer of 2017. Adult patients with chronic disease were enrolled and received weekly vouchers ($10-20 total) to spend at the farmer’s market. We measured what we could: weight, blood pressure, fruit and vegetable intake, food literacy, self reported changes in physical and mental health, quality of life. Most clinical metrics stayed about the same. Weight didn’t change. Blood pressure didn’t change meaningfully. Fruit and vegetable intake increased slightly, but not significantly.

But quality of life improved. Not a little, but in a meaningful way, even over a short period and with modest support. That really caught my attention.

That fall, to wrap up the program we hosted a harvest dinner. Patients, farmers, funders, and volunteers gathered around one table. I invited a small panel of patients to share their experiences. I wasn’t prepared for what followed. There were tears. I didn’t have Kleenex. One of those moments where you realize something is happening that’s bigger than what you designed or expected.

Harvest Dinner Program, October 2017.

Participants talked about their children asking for “the green stuff ” - aka kale. About trying new recipes for church potlucks. But what they returned to, again and again, was Tuesday afternoons at the market.

“Really enjoyed this program. Looked forward to Tuesday afternoon”.

“Something fun to look forward to each week.”

For some, it was the only place they went all week besides medical appointments or Walmart, the only major retail store in our small town. The market became somewhere to go. People to see. Farmers who learned their names. A rhythm they could count on.

The vegetables mattered. But they weren’t the mechanism. The mechanism was connection. A place to belong. Something to anticipate. A reminder that life still held pleasure, beauty, and relationship.

That finding changed how I understood food and health. Not because connection was new to me. We all know it matters. But because I hadn’t fully grasped how food could serve as a vehicle for connection in ways that extended far beyond nutrition.

Farmer’s markets, I came to understand, function as social infrastructure. Seasonal eating becomes participation in shared rhythms. Food becomes a way back into relationship with place, with people, and with oneself.

The Ripples

I thought publishing the paper was the end of the story. It was just the beginning.

The finding that changed how I understood food, health, and connection.

At first, the work appeared in familiar places. Larger reviews of produce prescription programs cataloging study designs and outcomes across diverse settings and populations. Over time, it began to travel to places like rural Australia, Saskatchewan, and Portugal. Papers on rural food insecurity post-pandemic, farmer’s markets as community gathering places, and food-based interventions as pathways to connection and quality of life.

From there, it crossed disciplinary lines. Food systems journals examining social prescribing, food sovereignty, as well as food and nutrition literacy. Even work exploring clinician wellness, where food-centered programs were considered not just interventions for patients, but potential antidotes to burnout and disconnection in care.

Food, it turns out, doesn’t respect the boundaries we draw between disciplines.

To be clear, I’m far from the first to notice that food creates connection. Anthropologists, sociologists, and food scholars have been documenting this for decades with far more rigor. Marjorie DeVault wrote about feeding families as care work. Robin Wall Kimmerer speaks of food as reciprocity with land. Amy Trubek shows how place shapes food identity.

The gap isn’t a lack of knowledge. The gap is often translation into everyday life.

Medical practice still tends to treat food as nutrition alone, overlooking decades of scholarship showing it is also culture, identity, relationship, and place. This is not because clinicians don’t care or don’t understand its importance. It’s often the result of real constraints such as limited time, limited training in food and nutrition, limited reimbursements. Systems designed around brief visits and measurable outcomes.

When translation does happen, it is often through team-based care. Collaborations with registered dietitians, community health workers, and others who have the time and expertise to sit with food in a deeper way. These partnerships help bridge the gap between what we know and what we can realistically offer in clinical practice.

At the end of the day, my patients at the farmer’s market were teaching me what other fields had long understood.

What was missing wasn’t insight. It was integration.

The Learning Continues

Those questions followed me into the kitchen.

How does food create connection in everyday life, not just in programs or studies, but in ordinary kitchens and homes? How do people who cook, for themselves, for families, for a living, hold health, pleasure, tradition, and adaptation at the same table?

Where the research eventually led. From market to kitchen, with conversation along the way.

The cookbook club became a way to explore those questions, even before I realized that’s what I was doing. For those who may be new to this newsletter, each month we feature a cookbook rooted in seasonal cooking. And your responses have been beautiful. From last month’s community poll, I learned that some of you cook every month, others read along quietly, some save recipes for later, and others simply enjoy being part of the rhythm. Every way of participating matters.

Kitchen Conversations felt like a natural extension. An invitation to listen more closely. So far, I’ve held conversations across places and seasons, from Tuscany and San Diego to upstate New York, Michigan, Wyoming, and Minnesota.

Different places, different stories, and often different cuisines, shaped by landscape and season. And yet, similar themes surface again and again in our casual, kitchen table conversations. Flexibility over perfection. Principles instead of rules. Trusting intuition alongside science. Food as connection, not performance. Joy as essential, not optional.

If you’d like to listen in, these conversations are gathered here:

This month, as our December cookbook club feature, I’ll be sharing my conversation with Amy Thielen next week. I’m excited for you to hear her perspective on Midwestern seasonal cooking, trusting instinct over numbers, and reclaiming food roots.

I’m still sitting with what all of this means. How it connects back to the farmer’s market finding. How to translate these insights into clinical practice. How I feed myself and my family.

I don’t have it all figured out, but I’m thankful for the opportunity to share what I’m learning as I learn alongside all of you.

A note of gratitude to the patients who trusted me enough to try something new, who showed up week after week, who shared their stories. To the farmers who welcomed them and grew extraordinary food. And to the authors ( Annie Fenn, MD , Giulia Scarpaleggia , Abra Berens , Rachel Riggs , Amy Chaplin , Amy Thielen ) who have generously shared their time, insights, and beautiful books with this community.

In Closing

We’ll continue this work together in the year ahead with the cookbook club and kitchen conversations. The ongoing exploration of how food creates connection in real lives through real food and real stories.

If you’re already part of this community, thank you for being here. If you’re reading with curiosity, you’re welcome to join us. And if you know someone who might want to explore seasonal cooking with a sense of belonging, invite them.

Food touches all of us. The table is open. Come as you are.

A reader once told me the cookbook club keeps her head up. That it feeds her curiosity and fuels her whole family. I think about that often. About how food, when shared in community, becomes something to look forward to.

