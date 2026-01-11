Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week I'm sharing a favorite soup recipe, introducing a mindful eating practice I've been exploring, and rounding up ten more soups from fellow Substackers for your winter inspiration.

Hello friends,

We’re back to school this week after the holidays, settling into our winter routines including sledding, skiing, and soup. It’s kind of an inside joke in our family that I relish soup season. “You could make a soup or stew with that,” I’ll say about almost any collection of vegetables or leftover protein, and it’s often true. January especially calls for it. The cold deepens, viral illnesses flare, and our bodies ask for warmth and nourishment in equal measure.

This week I’m sharing one of my favorites: a chicken and dumpling soup I’ve adapted over the years. I'll also introduce you to a mindful eating practice that I'm exploring this winter, plus ten more soup recipes from other newsletters I've been bookmarking.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Chicken and Dumplings with fresh alfalfa sprouts

The “ One Bowl ” Practice

I first encountered this idea in Don Gerrard’s book One Bowl, which explores mindful, simple eating. The concept is straightforward. You choose one bowl, fill it with what appeals to you, and give your full attention to the meal.

Gerrard writes that “…after a meal, each food will linger more distinctly in your memory, and eating will have been a series of gifts, linked together by your bowl.”

A series of gifts. I love that framing. It shifts eating from something you do quickly to something you receive. And using a single vessel creates a container, literally and figuratively, for that experience.

In my practice, I often talk with patients about slowing down while eating to support vagal tone and activate the parasympathetic nervous system, your rest and digest state. But knowing this intellectually and actually experiencing it are different things. The One Bowl practice offers a way to explore that connection through direct experience.

Soup is particularly suited to this. A good soup brings together protein, vegetables, broth, sometimes grains, legumes or other starch. The nature of eating soup naturally slows you. You can’t rush through a bowl of hot broth.

My current favorite bowl is the Everyday Bowl in Panna Cotta from East Fork Pottery. It holds generously. The warmth comes through the pottery itself, whether I’m holding a bowl for soup or a mug for coffee. That tactile quality, the heat in my hands, becomes part of the meal and memory.

Some people have taken this practice further, eating all their meals from a single bowl for three days, a week, or even longer. What they often discover: meals become slower, more sensory. There's greater awareness of the "symphony of sensations" Gerrard describes. Hunger and satisfaction, textures and flavors, all become more distinct.

A note: This practice isn’t for everyone. If you have a history of disordered eating or find that particular eating practices feel restrictive, this may not be a helpful approach. The intention is presence and connection, not control. Please honor what feels right for your own relationship with food.

Leave a comment

RECIPE: Chicken and Dumplings

I’ve adapted this recipe over the years, using Greek yogurt instead of buttermilk in the dumplings. With chickpea flour, it’s naturally gluten-free too. The lemon adds a bit of brightness to a typically heavy dish.

I love making this in a Dutch oven on the stovetop. If I’m not serving immediately, I’ll transfer it to a warm oven as the dumplings are firm enough that they won’t fall apart. My favorite Dutch oven is the Staub La Cocotte 4-quart in French Blue.

Adapted from Melissa Rebholz

Serves 4-6

For the Soup:

2-4 tablespoons olive oil

1 small white or yellow onion, small dice

1 leek, white part only, thinly sliced

4 stalks celery, sliced thin

4 medium-large carrots, halved lengthwise and sliced into ½-inch half-moons

2 chicken leg-and-thigh pieces

4 cups chicken stock

2 cups water

2 sprigs rosemary

1 bay leaf

1 bunch fresh parsley

Juice of ½ to 1 lemon

Salt and pepper

For the Dumplings:

1 cup chickpea flour

½ cup fine cornmeal

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons minced parsley

⅔ cup Greek yogurt thinned with 1-2 tablespoons water

This soup builds in layers. First the vegetables soften into the oil, then the chicken gives its flavor to the broth, and finally the dumplings steam on top.

Start with your aromatics: dice one small onion, slice the white part of a leek thin, cut four celery stalks into slim pieces, and halve four carrots lengthwise before slicing them into half-moons about a half-inch thick. Everything should be roughly the same size so it cooks evenly.

Add two to four tablespoons olive oil to a medium stock pot over medium-low heat. When it’s warm and shimmers, add the vegetables. You’re sweating them, not browning. They should soften and turn fragrant but keep their shape, about ten minutes.

Nestle two chicken leg-and-thigh pieces into the vegetables. Add four cups chicken stock, two cups water, two sprigs of rosemary, and a bay leaf. Bring to a gentle simmer. Cover and cook for twenty-five minutes until the chicken is tender and cooked through.

Remove the chicken, and let it cool enough to handle. Remove and discard the bay leaf and remaining rosemary sprigs. Pick the meat off the bones and return it to the pot. Chop a bunch of fresh parsley. Save two tablespoons for the dumplings and add the rest to the soup along with the juice of half a lemon (or up to a whole lemon if you like it brighter). Season generously with salt and freshly cracked pepper. If using store-bought stock, start with a teaspoon of salt and taste. If using homemade stock, you may need two teaspoons or more. The broth should taste well-seasoned enough that you’d want to drink it on its own.

For the dumplings, whisk together one cup chickpea flour, half a cup fine cornmeal, two teaspoons baking powder, and a teaspoon of salt. Thin two-thirds cup Greek yogurt with one to two tablespoons of water until it’s pourable. Add the thinned yogurt, a tablespoon of olive oil, and the reserved parsley to the dry ingredients. Stir just until combined into a thick batter.

Keep the soup at a gentle simmer. Drop spoonfuls of batter into the pot. You’ll get five or six large dumplings. Cover and cook for 15-20 minutes until the dumplings have puffed and are firm to the touch.

Serve hot with sprouts or fresh herbs if you like.

More Soups Worth Making

If you're ready to explore beyond this bowl, I've been collecting soup recipes from other newsletters. Here are ten that caught my eye this month:

Leave a comment

In Closing

Recipe development and writing is one of my areas for growth in 2026, and I'm looking forward to sharing more of my own adaptations throughout the year. I'm even hoping to offer seasonal cooking workshops once we get settled into our new home.

As a reminder, this month in the Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club, we’re diving into soup and stew with Mark Diacono’s Abundance. We’ll be making his Cauliflower and Sage Soup (page 23) and his Chard, Celery, Butter Bean, and Tarragon Stew (pages 35-37). If you’ve been thinking about joining, January is the perfect time to cook through soup season together.

Learn more about Cookbook Club!

What are you making in your kitchen this soup season? What’s your go-to when you need something warming? I’d love to hear what soups have become part of your winter routines!

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If this resonated with you, I'd love if you'd share it with someone who might enjoy soup season as much as we do.

Share

Here are my most recent Substack sharings:

Some links are affiliate links (Bookshop), which means I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps support my work.

The contents of this newsletter are for informational purposes only and are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This newsletter does not constitute a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.