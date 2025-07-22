Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! Today’s note is a special invitation just for paid subscribers: our next Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club Readers’ Choice Poll is officially live. If you’d like to join in on future votes and get access to exclusive content, consider upgrading to a paid subscription. This poll closes Saturday, July 26.
Hello d…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Michelle Seguin MD to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.