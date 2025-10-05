Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and this week’s letter gathers a few field notes from the past month, from a night under the auroras to canning in record heat, along with a bonus seasonal apple recipe for you!

Hello friends,

I’m teaching my first workshop on Field Note writing at a retreat later this month, and I’m genuinely excited about it. Most of my recent teaching has focused on food as medicine: the clinical, the practical, the prescriptive. Both have their place, but this workshop brings in something different: mindfulness, creative expression, and nature immersion. It’s new territory for me, and I’m curious to see what unfolds.

When was the last time you did something beyond your comfort zone?

Those are the spaces where we grow.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

I don’t know if there’s a name for the way autumnal light filters through changing leaves, but it surely sings in the heart.

Note: I've started recording selected essays for those who prefer to listen…something to accompany your morning coffee, evening walk, or mindful moments in the kitchen.

Field Notes

Field notes are a practice of paying attention, returning daily to notice what’s actually happening in your environment and in yourself. The act of noticing creates something subtle but real: an awareness, a groundedness that wasn’t there before.

Here’s a glimpse from last month:

September 15th

Temperature: 60°F at sunrise with fog settling along the hillside, softening everything into layers.

Still glowing from last night! A glorious Sunday night that began with soma yoga along the Lake Superior shoreline. Soma is newer to me, focusing on breath, small deliberate movements, and parasympathetic support. Imagine that with sand beneath your body, waves rocking alongside you, and golden sunset bathing you in restoration. If I could bottle nirvana, would this be it? It must be close.

The evening unfolds: I drove home in the dark, peaceful and ready for sleep. Later, as I readied for bed, something unexpected called me back outside. The aurora danced overhead, the most brilliant I’ve ever seen. Even with the naked eye, I could see hints of green.

On awe: To behold something celestial evokes such wonder, a reminder that we are part of something so much larger than ourselves. And we can find that awe every day through the relationships we share with one another, ourselves, and the natural world.

Who I’m becoming: Someone learning that restoration isn’t just rest; it’s remembering we’re part of something vast and beautiful, whether that’s waves on sand or lights in sky.

September 28th

Temperature: 53°F at sunrise with partly cloudy skies. High-level cirrus clouds trailing across the morning sky. The light is captivating today. I don’t know if there’s a name for the way autumnal light filters through changing leaves, but it surely sings in the heart.

Today holds just one task, but it feels significant: driving north to pick up our dried cherry boards that will become the kitchen island in our new home, along with a few benches and bookshelves. These cherry logs were cut and trailered up from my in-laws’ property in lower Michigan, where my husband grew up.

Yesterday we transported the lumber home. Like cutting firewood, there’s something meditative about stacking lumber. I loved running my hands over each board, imagining how they’ll come together to form the heart of our kitchen. Wood is warm, comforting, inviting. Everything I hope to share with those who gather here.

Who I’m becoming: Someone learning how homes are built not just with lumber and nails, but with the stories that wood carries, the memories we layer into each choice we make.

October 4th

Temperature: 69°F at sunrise, unheard of for October. Highs today will smash records by nearly ten degrees as temps soar into the mid-80s. Not typical canning weather, but I’m a stickler for tradition.

Spending the day with apples: picking, peeling, preserving. The deer claimed most of the fruit on the lower branches, so I’m using the apple picker to reach the remaining harvest from the higher boughs. Six pounds make one batch of apple butter, yielding about three pints. I’ll be making a double batch in my makeshift canning kitchen in the pole barn: a kitchen table on wheels, a hot plate, and our electric pressure canner.

Seasoning with brown sugar, cinnamon, and clove, but mostly letting the apples’ own flavor shine. I’m already imagining spoonfuls over winter yogurt bowls, stirred into morning porridge, dolloped in thumbprint cookies for the Christmas cookie box. While the apple butter simmers, I’ll use our hand-cranked peeler (which does have a medieval quality to it) to get apple O’s going in the dehydrator for my son’s snack box. He likes them dusted with cinnamon.

The timing: Next year we’ll have a proper kitchen, but for now there’s something honest about canning in a pole barn. It reminds me of the summer kitchens I saw in Italy. Maybe my roots are showing?

Who I’m becoming: Someone who understands that traditions aren’t about perfect conditions; they’re about showing up when the season calls, even if it means canning in record heat with a temporary kitchen.

What I’m Learning

Sitting with these three moments, I notice a pattern: life kept inviting me into what I didn’t plan. The aurora that appeared without warning. The cherry wood that asked for a specific journey. The apples that ripened during record heat and needed my attention anyway. None of it waited for my schedule or my readiness.

In my practice, I often see the opposite pattern. Patients waiting for life to settle before they engage fully. Waiting for better sleep before starting to exercise. Waiting for less stress before addressing their health. Waiting for the right conditions before they begin.

But my own body continues to teach me otherwise. Parasympathetic activation can happen on a chaotic Tuesday just as much as on a perfect beach sunset. It’s about intention and practice, building habits of presence so that in times of stress we can engage just as much as in moments of ease.

Field notes remind me of this truth. Presence isn’t a luxury for perfect moments. It’s something we bring to what’s already here.

An Invitation

If you’re curious about this practice, start today. What did you notice? Write it down: temperature, light, what’s changing outside your window. Do it again tomorrow. The practice doesn’t require special conditions or perfect prose, only the willingness to return and look again.

That’s what I’ll be exploring with retreat participants later this month: not how to write beautifully about nature, but how the simple act of returning to notice changes something within us.

In Closing

Thank you for walking this path with me as I branch into new territory. I’d love to hear what you’re noticing this week.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If this note spoke to you, would you tap the heart or pass it along to a friend?

RECIPE: Autumn Apple Yogurt bowl

Autumn Apple Yogurt Bowl

Serves one, generously

You’ll need:

¾ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 scoop plain collagen powder (if desired for added protein)

1–2 tablespoons kefir (optional, for a little tang and probiotic boost)

1 small apple, diced with the skin on

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

A sprinkle of cinnamon and nutmeg

1-2 tablespoons real peanut butter or apple butter, for drizzling

To make it:

Stir the collagen powder into the yogurt until smooth. Add the kefir if you like a thinner, tangier texture. Fold in the diced apple and walnuts. Sprinkle with chia seeds, cinnamon and nutmeg, then drizzle with peanut butter or apple butter.

