Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniela's avatar
Daniela
18h

I love what you’ve written! My great grandparents were Italian immigrants in the UP in the very early 1900s. Iron miners. I love reading the newspaper clippings and remember my grandparent’s large victory garden in Iron Mountain when I was a girl in the 70s. I collect all of my grandmother’s carefully typed recipes from the’40s and beyond. Anyway- I’m trying that red cabbage recipe. Thank you:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Michelle Seguin MD and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michelle Seguin MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture