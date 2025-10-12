Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week, I’m exploring how cold transforms both plants and people along with the seasonal stories and recipes I’ve uncovered in the local archives.

This week, I walked the garden after the first hard frost. The temperature had dropped to 28°F overnight based on the trail cam reports. Most of the garden lay blackened and collapsed, but in one row, something looked different: the kale stood tall, its leaves almost glowing in the early October light.

I pinched off a kale leaf and tasted it raw, the way I always do when checking the garden. Sweeter. Noticeably sweeter than it was two weeks ago. Truth be told, as much as I love the summer garden, the cool weather garden holds a tender sweetness in my heart. Join me this week as we wander through my fall garden along with a glimpse into the local archives.

First Frost, October 2025. Oskar, MI.

Fall Garden 2025 Round-Up

This variety is a yearly favorite of mine. The leaves are a striking purple-red, deeply ruffled and even more vivid after the frost. It’s truly both beautiful and productive. I’ve been harvesting outer leaves since July, and it just keeps producing.

Kale is remarkably nutrient-dense: high in vitamins A, C, and K, plus calcium and fiber. The frost-sweetened leaves tend to be easier to digest than summer kale, too.

A traditional Southern variety that has thrived here in the Keweenaw. Large, blue-green leaves that are tender enough to eat fresh, but sturdy enough to braise for hours. They never bolted, even through our wild temperature swings, and they’re still standing tall after multiple hard frosts.

Collards are rich in vitamins A and C, folate, and fiber. Like kale, they’re part of the brassica family and contain compounds (sulforaphanes) that support detoxification pathways in the liver.

An heirloom variety with long, tapered roots that push deep into the soil. I won’t harvest these until after several more hard frosts and may even overwinter them until spring. Parsnips are one of those vegetables that actually need freezing temperatures to convert their starches to sugars. The longer they stay in the ground through winter, the sweeter they become.

Parsnips are a good source of fiber, folate, and vitamin C. They’re also rich in potassium, which supports healthy blood pressure.

These perennials are nearly indestructible. The stalks can reach 8-10 feet, and even after the tops die back completely, they stand tall against the sky while the tubers wait underground. I’ll dig them as needed through the fall and the rest will remain for next season .

Sunchokes are high in inulin, a prebiotic fiber that feeds beneficial gut bacteria. Note: if you’re new to sunchokes, start with small amounts. The inulin can cause digestive upset in some people until your gut adapts.

Both the greens and roots are still perfect (cooler weather means no pest pressure). The roots are sweet and crisp, almost apple-like when eaten raw, and they only get sweeter with each frost.

Turnips are low in calories but high in vitamin C and fiber. The greens are nutrient powerhouses: rich in vitamins A, C, and K, plus calcium.

The leaves have collapsed, but the roots are deep in the ground, getting more pungent as temperatures drop. I’ll dig what I need for holiday meals and leave the rest to overwinter. In my humble opinion, fresh horseradish is incomparable to the jarred kind.

Horseradish contains compounds called glucosinolates that have antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It’s been used traditionally to support respiratory health and digestion.

The woody stems are still sprawling and fragrant. Even after the frost, brushing the leaves releases that unmistakable scent, and a few tiny purple flowers still appear. This perennial survives our winters without fail, and I use it often in roasted vegetables, soups/stews, and beans.

The aromatic oils in thyme have antimicrobial properties, and it’s traditionally been used to support respiratory health. A spoonful of thyme-infused raw honey stirred into hot tea remains one of my favorite winter remedies.

1. Scarlet kale ; 2. Georgia Southern Collards; 3. Purple top turnips; 4. Hollow crown parsnips; 5. Garden thyme; 6. Sunchokes

We did have Caraflex cabbage planted (a beautiful pointed variety), but it was hit hard by cabbage worms this season. Next year will finally be the year we grow brassicas under row cover netting from the start. Lesson learned!

The Science of Frost-Sweetened Greens

So why does frost make them sweeter?

I’ve been reading about cold acclimation, the process plants use to survive freezing temperatures. When temperatures drop, hardy plants like kale and collards begin converting stored starches into simple sugars. This isn’t random. It’s a survival mechanism. The increased sugar concentration lowers the freezing point of water in their cells, protecting them from ice crystal damage.

But the transformation goes deeper than sugar. These plants produce specialized antifreeze proteins that stabilize cell membranes. They restructure themselves at the cellular level: cell walls thicken, root-to-shoot ratios change, respiration rates shift. The entire plant adapts.

What fascinates me is that this isn’t just about survival. Cold temperatures also increase the phytochemical content of these plants. Studies on kale have shown that exposure to temperatures around 8°C increases phenolic acids and glucosinolates (the compounds responsible for that characteristic brassica flavor and many of their health benefits). The plants become not just sweeter, but more nutrient-dense.

The folk wisdom “don’t pick greens until after the first frost” isn’t just tradition. It’s biochemistry our grandmothers understood instinctively, and something I taste again each fall in the garden’s sweetened leaves.

If you try harvesting greens after a frost this week, I’d love to hear how they taste. Share your observations in the comments, or send me a photo of what’s thriving in your garden. We’re all learning together!

P.S. Here a fun piece on this topic from Garden & Gun, which discusses the fall ritual of greens in the American South.

From the Archives

While following the apple trail through Library of Congress archives, I stumbled onto another fall favorite…cabbage. In a 1912 article about Copper Country (the northern most part of Michigan that we call “home”) crops, I found this:

“For the first time the copper country is supplying its own demand for cabbage, at least practically. A large number of local residents make their own sauerkraut and it has been found that copper country grown cabbage are unsurpassed for this purpose.”

October 18, 1912, The Calumet News, Calumet, MI.

Same frost. Same soil. Same cabbage. Just different hands tending it.

I even found a note about Brassica oleracea - the wild ancestor of cabbage, kale, brussels sprouts, and cauliflower. Over a century ago, people understood that these vegetables all came from the same origin. One plant, diversified over lifetimes of cultivation, but all of them retaining that fundamental cold-hardiness their wild ancestor needed to survive.

July 7, 1910, The Calumet News, Calumet, MI.

And then the recipes started appearing…

Piccalilli (sometimes called chow-chow):

The recipe below is a chunky relish of green tomatoes, cabbage, onions, and peppers. Classic end-of-season ingredients. The method was ingenious: layer everything with salt overnight to draw out water, then cook it down with mustard seed, vinegar, and spices. Nothing was wasted. The last green tomatoes before frost, the cabbage still standing, the peppers that wouldn’t ripen. All of it became something you could put up for winter.

Modern chow-chow made in this region often includes turmeric for that distinctive yellow color. Across Appalachia and the American South, recipes vary widely. Some are brine-pickled, others fermented, each method offering a different approach to preservation. Chef and author, Vivian Howard, explored these regional variations beautifully in her PBS series “Somewhere South.”

September 8, 1911, The Calumet News, Calumet, MI.

My experience with “piccalilli” has been as bright green, finely-chopped sweet relish, the kind you might find on a Chicago-style hot dog. What about you?! Share your piccalilli and/or chow-chow insights and memories below!

Pickled Red Cabbage

Another preservation recipe featuring firm red cabbage heads shaved fine, salted, then brined in spiced vinegar with cloves, garlic, and cayenne (this was a surprising addition to me). Stored in stone jars, covered with paper, kept cold. Ready when you needed it throughout the cold weather months.

October 9, 1911, The Calumet News, Calumet, MI.

Cold-hardy cabbage has deep roots in European traditions and immigrant communities. Polish families stewed it along with mushrooms and spiced with caraway (as in the Bigos recipe from Olia Hercules Kapusta—psst, this one really needs to be added to the cookbook club list for 2026). Finnish families made kaalilaatikko, a layered cabbage casserole sweetened with maple syrup and topped with lingonberries. My own experience with cooked cabbage comes from the Scandinavian tradition: braised with apples, cider vinegar, onions, and clove (among other warming spices), served at Christmas.

In the Copper Country, where Finnish, Cornish, and other immigrant families settled side-by-side, these cabbage traditions likely mingled and adapted to what the harsh climate could grow. Each community brought different methods. All understood the same truth: cabbage survives frost, and frost makes it better.

RECIPE: Copper Country Pickled Red Cabbage

My version is a quick pickle with a hot vinegar brine. The result is bright, tangy, and beautifully spiced: perfect alongside roasted meats (especially pork), layered into sandwiches, or as a topper on nourishing harvest bowls.

Yields approximately 1 quart

Ingredients:

1 small head red cabbage (about 1-1.5 lbs), outer leaves removed

1½ cups apple cider vinegar

½ cup water

⅓ cup raw honey (or brown sugar)

1 tablespoon sea salt

1 tablespoon whole cloves

1 tablespoon black peppercorns

4 garlic cloves, smashed

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon mustard seed

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

Pinch cayenne pepper (optional)

Instructions:

Shave the cabbage very thin using a sharp knife or mandoline. Pack it into clean glass jars (one quart-sized jar works well) or a large heatproof bowl. In a medium saucepan, combine vinegar, water, sweetener, salt, cloves, peppercorns, garlic, onion, mustard seeds, celery seed, and cayenne. Bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the salt and honey. Reduce heat and simmer for 1-2 minutes to infuse the spices. Carefully pour the hot brine (strain if desired) over the cabbage. Use a spoon to press the cabbage down so it’s fully submerged. Let cool to room temperature. The cabbage will wilt and soften as it sits in the hot brine. Once cooled, cover tightly and refrigerate. The cabbage will be ready to eat after 24 hours, but the flavor improves after 2-3 days as the spices meld. It will keep for 3-4 weeks in the refrigerator.

Notes:

The original recipe (circa 1911) called for salting cabbage overnight and storing in stone jars in a root cellar. I’ve adapted it for modern kitchens with a simple vinegar brine and refrigeration. I am open to trialing this with a lacto-fermented method as described in Fermented Vegetables by Kirsten K. Shockey

In Closing

Fall gardens teach us that survival isn’t just about enduring. Sometimes it’s about transformation. These plants don’t just tolerate the cold. They use it, becoming sweeter and more nourishing because of the frost they survived.

This isn’t new wisdom. It’s old wisdom we’re remembering. The rhythm remains: let the season decide what survives, harvest what the frost has sweetened, preserve what will carry us through winter. There’s medicine in learning to recognize what endures, to honor what transforms under pressure, to taste the sweetness that only comes after the cold.

