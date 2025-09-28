Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. In this week’s issue, I’m sharing a few sources of comfort and inspiration from the past month, from outdoor yoga by Lake Superior to seed saving in the garden. I’m also delighted to introduce our next cookbook club pick, a vibrant new release to welcome October.

Hello friends,

October has nearly arrived, and with it my favorite stretch of the year. Our house project is moving along, and we’re finishing up the last of the garden harvests and preservation. The air is crisper, the light softer, and the trees are slowly giving way to color. I love how this season draws me back into the kitchen and into the comforts of home.

As we close out another month together, I’m sharing a handful of inspirations and reflections, along with the joy of introducing our next cookbook club pick, our very first new release.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

King of the Early and Orca (Calypso) heirloom beans. September 2025. Oskar, MI.

A Piece of My Mind

Welcome to this space, where I share quick updates on what I’m learning, doing, and loving as we close out each month together. As the newsletter has evolved, this section has become a reader favorite and a playful nod to the beloved JAMA series, which explores the joys, challenges, and hidden truths of practicing medicine. While inspired by those stories, my version leans into the lighter side, celebrating the small, meaningful moments and practices that shape our everyday lives.

What I’m practicing

On Sunday nights, I’ve been rolling out my mat for outdoor soma yoga with Snowy Cedar. Along the shore of Lake Superior, the movements feel more mindful, almost amplified, as if the waves and shifting light are part of the practice. It has been a good reminder to take my mat outside more often.

What I’m tasting

Since my trip to Italy last year, I’ve carried a pocket-sized notebook to capture highlights from special meals. On a recent work trip to Grand Rapids, I visited Café Mamo, an adorable restaurant (highly recommend) with a seasonal menu that changes weekly. I chose the late-summer soup featuring Turkish squash, spiced with cumin and finished topped with a warm salsa macha. I’m looking forward to trying my own version with this year’s winter squash harvest. Until then, I’ve linked are a couple of similar recipes above for inspiration.

What I’m making & keeping

Earlier this year I wanted a proper home for the recipe cards I’ve been collecting from Lost Creek Farm, a project I’ve supported since January 2021. Each month they send beautifully crafted recipes that highlight Appalachian food traditions, and now my growing stack has a place in this handmade wooden recipe box. It is simple, sturdy, and would also make a beautiful gift for a home cook in your life.

There’s something special about handwriting recipes on cards and keeping them in a box, especially when those recipes carry stories of place and people. I also love supporting the work Lost Creek Farm is doing to build out their kitchen and culinary classroom, knowing each card connects me to a much larger table.

What I’m saving

This is the season for pulling in seeds from the garden. Right now, I’m tucking away heirloom dried beans into jars, labeling envelopes of tomato seeds, and gathering flower seeds from calendula, zinnias, and cosmos. Seed saving always feels like an act of hope, carrying this year forward into the next.

If you’re a gardener and would like to grow some of what I’ve been tending, leave me a comment or DM and I’ll happily share some of my saved seeds with you. Seeds are gifts!

What I’m learning

In follow-up to my apple project, I have been diving into the Library of Congress archives to learn more about the apples of this region. I am looking forward to sharing updates as I learn more, but to start I thought I would share this Dutch apple cake recipe from 1911. I have not tested it yet, but with our bumper crop this year I plan to give it a try (with variations). Recipes like this feel like small windows into the past, connecting us across time through something as simple as apples and cake. Seeds are gifts, and so are stories preserved in recipes. (I am even toying with the idea of making this a recurring column, pulling recipes and food stories from the archives to share here. Let me know what you think.)

I’m thrilled to share that our October pick is In Good Health by Rachel Riggs. This inspiring new release celebrates nourishing food that feels vibrant, approachable, and full of flavor.

Rachel brings a unique perspective to the table. A former specialty food shop owner, her life changed dramatically after developing chronic illness. Out of that experience grew a new way of cooking, one that balances health and vitality with recipes you actually want to eat. Her dishes carry the brightness of California cuisine, colorful and seasonal, designed to support well-being without ever feeling restrictive.

This is our first new release selection for the Cookbook Club, and I cannot think of a better way to transition into Fall.

Here’s what we’ll be cooking from in October:

October 2025

Cookbook: In Good Health by

Savor The Seasons Guide October 2025 58.3KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you’re new to the cookbook club, you can learn more about how it works and browse our full directory of past books and features here. Whether you cook along each month or simply read for inspiration, you are warmly welcome at the table.

As September comes to a close, I hope you find small ways to savor the season, whether it is unrolling a mat outdoors, simmering soup, saving seeds, or enjoying something sweet from the apple harvest. I am looking forward to cooking together from In Good Health in October and welcoming this next turn of the season with you.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If this note speaks to you, I’d be grateful if you clicked the heart or shared it with a friend. This newsletter and our seasonal cookbook club are growing into such a thoughtful community, rooted in seasonal rhythms, nourishing food, and genuine connection.

Here are my most recent Substack sharings:

The contents of this newsletter are for informational purposes only and are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This newsletter does not constitute a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Disclaimer: All products listed here are those that I purchase and support. I have no financial ties to products shared in this publication.