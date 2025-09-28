Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD
15h

Can’t wait to follow along with all the new recipes you’ll collect in that beautiful recipe box

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
Danielle Foertsch Newman's avatar
Danielle Foertsch Newman
1d

Thank you for sharing about your experience with joining me for yoga by Lake Superior! It was a joy practicing with you and enjoying the glowing pink sunsets and the sound of the crashing waves.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michelle Seguin MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture