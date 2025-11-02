Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. I’m sharing a few reflections and sources of inspiration from October, from teaching a field note writing workshop to time spent preparing the garden for winter. You’ll also find this month’s cookbook club pick, a modern classic that celebrates intuitive, seasonal cooking.

I’m back after a much-needed week off. The month brought home construction milestones, birthdays, gatherings, and early preparations for winter, along with the joy of teaching a field note writing workshop and contributing to a Thanksgiving cookbook project (more to come soon). Somewhere in the midst of it all, I lost my voice, a gentle nudge to slow down. I’m grateful to be finding it again as I ease into the sanctuary of the winter months ahead.

Field Notes Workshop at Pinecrest Northwoods Resort. October 2025.

A Piece of My Mind

Welcome to this space, where I share quick updates on what I’m learning, doing, and loving as we close out each month together. As the newsletter has evolved, this section has become a reader favorite and a playful nod to the beloved JAMA series, which explores the joys, challenges, and hidden truths of practicing medicine. While inspired by those stories, my version leans into the lighter side, celebrating the small, meaningful moments and practices that shape our everyday lives.

What I’m reading:

Bad Naturalist by Paula Whyman. It’s an honest and tender look at what it means to care for a piece of land with humility and curiosity. The story feels especially resonant as I continue to reflect on what it means to care for and steward the land we’ll soon call home. The fall transition is also when I often find myself drawn back to our local library. This year, I’ve been exploring more of the digital resources available, and Libby and Hoopla have been wonderful discoveries. It’s a lovely time to reconnect with your library too and see what stories are waiting for you there.

What I’m planting:

Garlic. Depending on how you look at it, it can be thought of as the last crop of the season or the first of the upcoming year, and that’s how I like to think of it. I love tucking each clove into the soil knowing it will be among the first crops to emerge in the spring. We grow hardneck varieties here, well-suited to our northern winters.

What I’m learning:

I recently had the chance to visit our area’s new nature megaphone, a wooden sculpture tucked into the woods where you can sit, listen, and tune in to the sounds of the forest. The calls of the chick-a-dee-dee-dees were glorious!

Nature Megaphone, Michigan Tech Trails, Houghton, MI. October 2025.

Two new studies reinforced the benefits I observed there. The first, Acute Mental Health Benefits of Urban Nature, published in Nature Cities, found that spending time in natural environments significantly reduced anxiety, fatigue, and stress while improving vitality, vigor, and imparting a restorative effect. The second, Happy Days Are Nature Days, published in The Journal of Positive Psychology, showed that visiting nature has positive spillover effects that last throughout the day for people with and without common mental health conditions.

Li, Y, et al. (2025) Acute mental health benefits of urban nature. Nature Cities .

What I’m sipping:

I’ve been enjoying a new autumn tea set from Acorus, a Lithuanian company known for its beautifully crafted herbal blends. The assortment includes chamomile, thyme, peppermint, rosehip, chokecherry, and sea buckthorn, flavors that beautifully capture the mood of this season. A mentor once shared how a tea practice could offer insight into a person’s pace of life. If there wasn’t time to sit and enjoy a cup, it often spoke to how much they were holding. I think of that, especially on the days I catch myself rushing, and how even a few quiet minutes with a warm mug can remind me to soften and breathe.

Who I’m honoring:

This past month, the world said goodbye to Dr. Jane Goodall, whose life’s work forever changed the way we understand and relate to the natural world. The Ten Trusts was published my senior year of high school. My advanced biology teacher shared it with our class and even hosted a small book club around its lessons. All these years later, that book remains woven into how I see the world and my place in it.

In honor of Dr. Goodall, here are the Ten Trusts:

Respect all life

Live as part of the Animal Kingdom

Educate our children to respect animals and nature

Treat animals as you would like to be treated

Be a steward

Value the sounds of nature and help preserve them

Do not harm life in order to learn about it

Have the courage of your convictions

Act knowing that your actions make a difference

Act knowing that you are not alone

Such a beautiful reminder of how one life, lived with compassion and courage, can ripple outward and change the world.

Covered road take me home. Oskar, MI. October 2025.

I’m thrilled to share that our Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club November pick is Whole Food Cooking Every Day by Amy Chaplin. This modern classic offers a foundation for intuitive, seasonal cooking, with base recipes and variations that expand your toolkit while inviting you to connect more deeply to your senses and the seasons.

Amy’s work was one of the first I discovered on my own journey into whole foods cooking more than a decade ago. Her beautiful influence continues to shape how I cook and teach today. I hope you’ll join us this month as we cook our way through her delicious and inspiring recipes.

Here’s what we’ll be cooking from in November:

November 2025

Cookbook: Whole Food Cooking Every Day by

Savor The Sesaons Nov 2025 Guide 61.2KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you’re new to the cookbook club, you can learn more about how it works and browse our full directory of past books and features here. Whether you cook along each month or simply read for inspiration, you are warmly welcome at the table.

Thank you for being here and for sharing this space with me. After a full October, I’m grateful to be finding my voice again and settling into a slower season. May your days be filled with good food, warm tea, and the pleasure of being present where you are.

