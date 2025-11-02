Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD's avatar
Ellen Kornmehl MD
12h

Such a wonderful reminder how restorative nature can be- thanks for all the lovely inspirations about how to fully immerse in autumnal peace

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
Tim Connolly's avatar
Tim Connolly
1d

Very nice thoughts and beautiful pictures. I love the Autumn reset into my solitude of winter. I look forward to it. My voice was hoarse today as well and know that the season brings it on as well as a 3 year old in day care. I've been having success using a teaspoonful of molasses at the first sign of a scratchy throat and it is almost miraculous the results I get warding off it escalating to a full blown chest or head cold. Every run into this remedy in your reading? I'm thinking trace minerals?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michelle Seguin MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture