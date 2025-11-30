Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. I’m sharing a few reflections and sources of inspiration from November, a month when winter arrived with force and invited us to slow down. You’ll also find our final cookbook club pick of the year, a celebration of Upper Midwest cooking and the art of gathering through the seasons.

Hello friends,

The snow arrived for good in dramatic fashion with a blizzard over the Thanksgiving holiday. Nearly two feet of wet, heavy snow blanketed the area. While we had a quiet holiday at home, thousands in our area were without power for days. We’re so grateful for the linemen working overtime in difficult conditions to restore it. A reminder of both winter’s force and how much we rely on one another especially during challenging times. As the snow settles and the power returns, I keep thinking about resilience, gratitude, and what it means to truly slow down.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Winter walking post-blizzard, November 2025. Oskar, MI.

A Piece of My Mind

Welcome to this space, where I share quick updates on what I’m learning, doing, and loving as we close out each month together. As the newsletter has evolved, this section has become a reader favorite and a playful nod to the beloved JAMA series, which explores the joys, challenges, and hidden truths of practicing medicine. While inspired by those stories, my version leans into the lighter side, celebrating the small, meaningful moments and practices that shape our everyday lives.

What I’m reading:

The Awakened Brain by Lisa Miller, PhD. Without question, the most enlightening read of this year. Miller explores the science of spirituality and its profound impact on mental health, resilience, and well-being. Her research shows that developing our spiritual awareness can be as protective for our mental health as physical exercise is for our bodies. This feels particularly relevant as winter draws us inward.

What I’m browsing:

The seed catalogs have arrived! Currently in my stack: Baker Creek, Seed Savers Exchange, High Mowing, and Pinetree Garden Seeds. The cover photo on Pinetree caught my eye…they’re now offering a rainbow array of bush beans called the Meiner’s Bush Bean Medley. I grew a similar assortment earlier this year, but had to seek out each variety individually. Want to grow more color (for your garden and plate) while adding nitrogen to your soil? (Thank you, legumes!) Try this colorful blend that’s well-suited to our northern growing season.

Growing the rainbow in my garden. August 2025. PC: Lily Venable

What I’m cooking:

This carrot salad from Niki Jabbour. Something about the first big snowfall that brings me back to this salad. She continually inspires me with her cool weather gardening using cold frames in Nova Scotia. In this beautiful kitchen vignette video, she takes us out to her winter garden to harvest super sweet carrots from her snow-covered cold frames to make this French-inspired salad. Her book The Year-Round Vegetable Gardener is such a great resource for anyone looking into season extension with cold frames. The planting charts by crop are a favorite of mine.

What’s unfolding:

The views from my future office/studio. If you’re just joining us, we are building our home on the property we’ve been tending over the past decade in the northern-most part of Upper Michigan. The framing is complete, and these windows now offer views of the forest in every direction. A daily reminder of why we chose this land and what comes next. I’m looking forward to more writing, teaching, and exploring new creative paths from this beautiful space.

Views of the southern exposure in November 2025.

What I’m revisiting:

This recent collaborative piece on staying well this holiday season with

. It’s been a reader favorite, filled with tips and inspiration for well beyond the holidays. For fun, I’ve included a few throwback photos of Christmas in our little off-grid cabin on the property, where I first discovered the magic of Nigel Slater’s

(

). This one-room cabin, along the stream, was the only structure present on the property when we purchased it. While we will be moving into our new home, we’re keeping the cabin as is.

Throwback to Christmas Chronicles at the cabin, December 2017. Oskar, MI.

I love hearing what resonates with you. What are you reading, cooking, or tending to as winter settles in? Hit reply or leave a comment below.

one of the cookbooks mentioned in this pieceI’ve always dreamt of writing my first book here...

Leave a comment

Our final Savor the Seasons Cookbook Club pick for the year is Company by awarding-winning chef and writer

. I can’t wait for you to explore her beautiful recipes and evocative storytelling. You will surely be transported to the Upper Midwest, where the seasons shape not just what we eat, but how we gather. A way of living that feels very much at home in these letters.

What makes Company unique among the other books we’ve featured this year is its menu-based approach. Rather than standalone recipes, Amy offers complete seasonal menus for everything from intimate supper club dinners to large perennial parties. It’s a cookbook designed to be savored and returned to again and again, a companion for the seasons of both nature and life. This month, we’ll be focusing on staple winter vegetables to learn new techniques for preparing classic vegetable sides.

I truly think you’ll love this one. Of all the cookbooks in my collection, it is my (absolute) favorite.

Here’s what we’ll be cooking from in December:

December 2025

Cookbook: Company by Amy Thielen

Savor The Seasons Dec 2025 Guide 57.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you’re new to the cookbook club, you can learn more about how it works and browse our full directory of past books and features here. Whether you cook along each month or simply read for inspiration, you are warmly welcome at the table. Happy to share the cookbook club will continue into 2026 with new books and more kitchen conversations ahead.

Thank you for being here and for sharing this space with me. What a gift it’s been to cook through an entire year together, moving from season to season with curiosity and care. As we ease into winter, may your days be filled with good food and much loved company.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If this note speaks to you, I’d be grateful if you clicked the heart or shared it with a friend. This newsletter and our seasonal cookbook club are growing into such a thoughtful community, rooted in seasonal rhythms, nourishing food, and genuine connection.

Share

Here are my most recent Substack sharings:

Some links are affiliate links (Bookshop), which means I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. This helps support my work.

The contents of this newsletter are for informational purposes only and are not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. This newsletter does not constitute a doctor-patient relationship. Always seek the advice of your physician or qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.