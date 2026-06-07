Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. This week’s letter is filled with what I've been making, wearing, adoring, and looking forward to as we close out the spring season together.

Hello friends,

As I sat down to write this letter, I found myself moving through the events of May with a pressured pace. I took a breath, which helped (it always does). And I was reminded of something a friend shared recently, a reframe to the pervasive culture of “busyness”. Instead of saying “I’m so busy”, consider shifting to “my life is full”. I have a feeling that many, if not most, can relate to this in some way. To that end, May was full, and for this I am grateful.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Crabapple in bloom. May 2026.

Welcome to this space, where I share quick updates on what I’m learning, doing, and loving as we move through each month together. As the newsletter has evolved, this section has become a reader favorite and a playful nod to the beloved JAMA series, which explores the joys, challenges, and hidden truths of practicing medicine. While inspired by those stories, my version leans into the lighter side, celebrating the small, meaningful moments and practices that shape our everyday lives.

What I’m drinking

Iced tea season has arrived, and this year I am making it with a handful of crushed fresh anise hyssop leaves steeped alongside a classic Lipton base. The flavor is gentle and herbal, somewhere between licorice and mint. The inspiration came partly from this month's cookbook, and partly from my friend, gardener, and fellow Substacker Megan Gilger, who recently made a compelling case for why anise hyssop deserves a permanent place in every northern garden. Her note on the topic (and newsletter) are always worth the read.

What I’m wearing

A trip to San Diego for my annual medical conference (more on that in next week’s letter) prompted the search for a new pair of sandals. Taos “The Show” has a wider toe box, a supportive sole, and a design that carries you from a conference session to a waterfront walk without a hitch. These were truly comfortable right out of the box.

What I adore

The former owners of our property had a word for this brief and beautiful window in late May when the trees come alive with blooms: “BloomFest”. I have adopted it wholeheartedly. The serviceberry and chokecherry went first, followed by the heritage and feral apples. Then the new orchard joined in for the first time, the young plums, pears, sweet cherry, and Wolf River apple offering their first blooms after several years of growth and patience. We’re eager to see what comes of the blooms.

1. Pear 2. Wolf River Apple 3. Sweet cherry 4. Serviceberry

What I'm experimenting with

This year I added a new-to-me tomato variety to the garden: Indigo Pear Drops from MIgardener. The fruits ripen to a golden yellow with deep purple shoulders, and the plants are reportedly “so prolific that they need staking not for their height, but for the sheer weight of what they produce”. The last of the transplants went in the ground this week, right on schedule after our June 1st last frost date, and now we wait. I will report back later this season…

What I’m looking forward to

Mark your calendars: on August 16th at 4pm EST / 1pm PST I will be hosting my next seasonal cooking workshop for paid subscribers. After such a wonderful time with Beth Bollinger in May, I am looking forward to gathering again, this time with a focus on my garden at peak season and the seasonal dishes it makes possible. Details are coming soon!

Seasonal Workshops!

Deborah Madison, James Beard award winning chef and author, is one of the great vegetable cooks of our time, and this month’s book, Vegetable Literacy, is something rarer than a cookbook: it is an education. She organizes it not by season or by dish but by plant family, which sounds academic until you realize how it changes the way you see a market table or a garden bed. Once you understand that fennel and carrots and parsley are cousins, that the same flavors run like a thread through the whole family, you begin to cook differently, more intuitively and with a kind of botanical confidence that is hard to come by any other way.

I first encountered this classic book early in my own self-study in food as medicine, alongside Amy Chaplin's At Home in the Whole Food Kitchen, and the two together shaped the way I think about vegetables as ingredients, and as medicine.

Here’s what we’re cooking from this month:

June 2026

Cookbook: Vegetable Literacy by Deborah Madison

June 2026 Cookbook Club Guide 144KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

If you’re new to the cookbook club, you can learn more about how it works and browse our full directory of past books and features here. Whether you cook along each month or simply read for inspiration, you are warmly welcome at the table.

Thanks for taking the time to close out another month together. If you are new, please do say hello. Next week I will be sharing my takeaways from the Institute for Functional Medicine Annual International Conference, and I think you will find it worth the read. Until then, wishing you a warm and full June!

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If this note resonates, I’d love if you gave it a like or shared it with a friend. When they subscribe, you’ll earn rewards as a thank you.

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