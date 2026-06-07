Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kalee Tilli's avatar
Kalee Tilli
5d

Life is full is a much better way to look at a busy schedule. I had been using active, not busy, but full is a great one as well.

And I had been wondering about Taos shoes...glad to get an actual rec vs Facebook spam!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
Betty Williams's avatar
Betty Williams
6d

I like the reframe from “busy” to “full”! That also sounds more grateful in a way, too. I hear people say “I’m so busy” as a kind of complaint (or humble brag, lol) but “my life is full” sounds like appreciation for all things. Thanks for sharing this!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michelle Seguin MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture