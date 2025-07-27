Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. In this week’s issue, I’m sharing a book that’s affirming my thoughts on medicine and the land, a powerful workshop on traditional herbs from southern Italy, and a heartfelt update from the place we call home. You’ll also find our next cookbook club pick, a beautiful reader favorite rooted in the traditions of rural Italy.

Hello friends,

We’re heading into August now, and the garden is about to explode. After a cool, wet start to the season, everything is about to come on at once. It’s the kind of year where abundance arrives with urgency. Peas are climbing to the tops of the hog panels and bursting into bloom, while zucchini are seemingly doubling in size overnight.

Amy Thielen captured it well in a recent Ham Radio episode on garden abundance: that unmistakable mix of exhilaration and mild panic when everything begins to ripen at once. It’s a season of overflow, yes, but also of overwhelm. The trick, I think, is not to race against it but to sink into it. To meet the rush with presence…one tomato, one meal, one steady evening at a time.

As always, we’re closing out the month together with a few sources of inspiration, thoughtful finds, and moments worth sharing. I’ve also included a preview of next month’s cookbook club pick, our second reader’s choice of the year.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Sweet peas in bloom. Oskar, MI. July 2025.

A Piece of My Mind

Welcome to this space, where I share quick updates on what I’m learning, doing, and loving as we close out each month together. As the newsletter has evolved, this section has become a reader favorite and a playful nod to the beloved JAMA series, which explores the joys, challenges, and hidden truths of practicing medicine. While inspired by those stories, my version leans into the lighter side, celebrating the small, meaningful moments and practices that shape our everyday lives.

What I’m learning:

A study out of Singapore caught my eye: daily gardening was linked to healthier, happier aging. Published in Scientific Reports, the study found that older adults who gardened daily had significantly lower odds of anxiety and health limitations compared to less frequent gardeners.

This study adds to the growing evidence that gardening is far more than a hobby. As the Open Evidence team captured this well:

“Why do seedlings soothe? Moderate physical exertion is an obvious culprit, but researchers also point to dietary nudges towards home-grown produce, attentional restoration akin to mindfulness and the social glue of shared planter beds. As city planners wrestle with multimorbidity and loneliness in ageing populations, the humble balcony box begins to look less like a hobby and more like preventive medicine. Perhaps prescribing basil alongside beta-blockers is not such a far-fetched idea after all.”

I couldn’t agree more!

What I’m reading:

I’ve been reading Kinship Medicine by

, a new release that landed in my hands as an advance reader copy. Right away, I felt a sense of recognition. Dr. Johnson is a

physician asking deeper questions about healing, presence, and what it means to live in right relationship with the natural world.

kindred

One passage, in particular, stayed with me as she described lessons from rural life in northern New Mexico:

“Throughout my life, I’ve experienced both connection with nature and connection with human communities, but this is the first time I’ve seen how the two can be integrated together, and how that integration might hold the key to solving many of the challenges to our environment and our health. Imagine if we prioritized restoring well-being to our environment as much as we prioritize our individual wellness, if we saw the two things as one and the same.”

As a fellow doctor-gardener, this resonates with me deeply. Thank you, Dr. Johnson, for sharing your beautiful insights with us. Your words offer a vision of medicine that honors land, lineage, and the interconnectedness of all life.

What’s Inspiring Me:

A dear friend first introduced me to ethnobotanist Dr.

’s fascinating work at Emory and her memoir

a few years ago, so I was especially delighted to find that she’s now on

.

I recently attended Roots of Beauty, a livestreamed workshop she led from the heart of Ginestra, Italy. As church bells rang through the cobblestone streets, locals gathered for the evening session around a simple table lined with jars of dried herbs and medicine-making supplies.

Dr. Quave, alongside a local herbalist, shared scientific insights and oral histories about the traditional medicinal plants of this unique region in southern Italy. It was such a vivid, beautiful exploration of place-based knowledge and ancestral care.

Later that week, I harvested linden blossoms and the first St. John’s Wort of the season. Our Erba di San Giovanni blooms a little later here in Upper Michigan than in Ginestra, but the spirit is all the same.

You can watch the workshop replay here. Grazie mille, Dr. Quave!

What I’m Looking Forward To

I’m honored to be returning as a guest speaker at Fresh Coast Yoga’s Reconnect Retreat: Creativity, taking place October 16–19, 2025, at Pinecrest Northwoods in Upper Michigan. It promises to be a weekend filled with community, creativity, and embodied practices under the changing autumn sky. I’ll be leading a new workshop on Field Notes: an invitation to listen, reflect, and learn from the land itself.

If you're feeling called to join, there are still a few spots available:

Learn more and reserve your spot here

What I’m Grateful For

This month, we broke ground on our home. After years of tending this land by planting trees, growing our garden, and watching the seasons turn, we are finally beginning to root more deeply. It feels both monumental…and tender.

There is something humbling about watching the earth open, knowing it will soon hold the foundation of the life we are building.

Thank you to those who have held space for this dream. A new season is beginning.

Breaking ground in Oskar, MI. July 2025

I’m thrilled to share that our August pick is Cucina Povera by Tuscan food writer and home cook

. Rooted in the traditions of rural Italy, this beautiful book celebrates humble, nourishing meals made with intention and deep respect for the land and its people.

It’s our second reader’s choice of the year, and I can’t wait to explore it with you. Giulia is one of my favorite Substack follows. I love her recipes, storytelling, and the live workshops she streams from her Tuscan kitchen.

Here’s what we’ll be cooking from in August…

August 2025

Cookbook: Cucina Povera by

Grab the guide below:

Savor The Seasons Guide August 2025 56.6KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

New to the cookbook club?

You can learn more about how it works and browse our full directory of past books and features right here. Whether you cook along each month or simply read for inspiration, you’re warmly welcome at the table.

As we turn the corner into a new month, I hope you’re finding small ways to stay close to what nourishes you. Thank you, as always, for being here.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

Here are my most recent Substack sharings:

