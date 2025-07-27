Michelle Seguin MD

Michelle Seguin MD

Ellen Kornmehl MD
21h

Another lovely post…wishing you an easy process as you build your own place. Not Ginestra, but more charms to come!

1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
Lior Sadeh
1d

Hi Michelle, I think the connecting factor between the benefit of gardening and kinship medicine is gut microbiome. Do you know Goethe's poem "When contemplating nature being" It always remind me that nature and us is like socks when you turn them inside out. Another book that I loved about microbiome and the shift in our relationship to nature that lead to increase in chronic conditions is "The epidemic of absence" Did you read it? My August topic Herbalism & Alchemy will be about the separation of cosmic sacred medicine from chemistry and modern secience.

1 reply by Michelle Seguin MD
