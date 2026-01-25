Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. I'm sharing what's been nourishing me this January, plus a reader feature and our cookbook club pick for February.

Hello friends,

I'm writing to you from our dining room table in the aftermath of another blizzard. We've had several days of subzero highs, and the seasonal snow total for our area is up over 180 inches. Last season we broke 300 inches. Much of the eastern U.S. is bracing for a major winter storm as well. In weather like this, blooming orchids and almond orange snacking cake for afternoon fika are much welcomed.

With gratitude,

Dr. Michelle

Blooming orchids and almond orange cake. January 2026.

Welcome to this space, where I share quick updates on what I'm learning, doing, and loving as we move through each month together. As the newsletter has evolved, this section has become a reader favorite and a playful nod to the beloved JAMA series, which explores the joys, challenges, and hidden truths of practicing medicine. While inspired by those stories, my version leans into the lighter side, celebrating the small, meaningful moments and practices that shape our everyday lives.

What’s new in the garden:

Seed orders are coming in, and I'm especially excited to try Beaujolais Spinach this year. I was introduced to this variety by our great aunt, who had success overwintering it in her hoophouse on the farm in lower Michigan. The deep burgundy-red leaves and stems are stunning, and this French heirloom is known for its cold tolerance and rich flavor. Great for our northern garden. I'm planning to try an early spring seeding indoors, but suspect I'll have better luck with a fall crop. We will see. Isn't that part of the fun with gardening?

(Always) planning for flavor and color in the garden. January 2026

What I’m baking:

Almond Orange Cake from Abra Berens Pulp - This is her version of a classic James Beard cake that uses two whole oranges, which are first boiled in lightly salted water, then pureed and added to a six-egg batter. It's bright, light, gluten-free, and perfect for January when citrus (and blizzards) are in season. I bake mine in a parchment lined springform pan. It comes out perfectly every time.

Afternoon fika: Almond Orange Cake. January 2026. Upper Michigan.

What I’m learning:

Snow days are the best days to catch up on continuing education, and here’s a study that caught my eye. A recent study in BMJ Medicine found that variety in physical activity (not just volume) was associated with lower mortality risk. The people who lived longest weren’t necessarily doing the most exercise. They were doing the most kinds of exercise.

What this means: Walking and swimming and gardening and cycling matter more together than any single activity alone. The body thrives on rotation, on different demands across time. Winter walking, summer gardening, spring soil work, fall harvest. Seasonal movement is varied movement.

We’ve become focused on optimization, on finding the “best” exercise. But maybe our bodies are asking for something simpler: variety. Different movements for different seasons, different days, different needs. I’m planning to write more about this research and what it means for how we think about movement in February.

Han, H., et al. BMJ Medicine . 2026;5:e001513.

Who I’m following:

Connecting with physician kindred spirits is one of the glimmers of social media. I recently connected with this fellow family doctor now turned chef. She's currently attending cookery school at Ballymaloe in Ireland! I asked her to share a little bit about herself for you all. Please consider following along with her food as medicine adventures.

Dr. Rachel Banach, @TheDoctorsApron

“I’m a U.S. board-certified family medicine physician with training in public health, health psychology, and integrative medicine, but my work has increasingly led me back to a place both ancient and practical: the kitchen. After years of practicing primary care, I saw how often lifestyle and food—not medication—was the missing link in prevention, metabolic health, and everyday well-being and often the key to preventable chronic diseases. That realization led me to formal culinary training Ballymaloe Cookery School , a renowned organic farm and garden cookery school in Ireland, where food, soil, seasonality, technique, history, and culture are treated as inseparable from healthy everyday living. I am also currently pursing training with the American College of Culinary Medicine to become a Certified Culinary Medicine Specialist. With medical and culinary training , I aim to bridge evidence-based medical science with traditional and ancient food wisdom, practical culinary skills and culinary, and cultural nourishment. You can find me currently on instagram and TikTok @TheDoctorsApron.” Sincerely,

Dr. Rachel Banach

What’s unfolding:

The newsletter continues to evolve alongside this community. I recently refreshed the design with Goose Collective Marketing, emphasizing herbarium style elements that reflect the connection between plants, health, and the seasons. Take a look around if you haven’t explored lately.

As we grow, I'm adding new offerings for paid subscribers. You now have access to downloadable recipe cards, like this one for the reader favorite chicken and dumplings recipe. I'm also looking forward to offering seasonal (virtual) workshops once we're settled in our new home (more to come)!

If you’ve been enjoying these letters and want to help others discover this space, I recently launched a referral program where you can share with friends and help grow our community.

Refer a friend

Our February cookbook club pick is Sour Cherries and Sunflowers: Recipes from Eastern Europe and Beyond by Anastasia Zolotarev. This cookbook is a beautiful celebration of the foods and flavors of Ukraine and Eastern Europe, filled with recipes that honor tradition while feeling accessible for the home cook.

Anastasia also writes the newsletter A Table in Between, where she shares culinary wisdom passed down from her babushka and mother. Recipes like fermented cabbage, cabbage rolls, her babushka’s cranberry 10 layer honey cake, and aromatic chicken stock. Cooking that carries memory forward.

What draws me to this book is how perfectly it suits the season. February calls for hearty, warming food built on root vegetables, fermented foods, preserved fruits, and the resourcefulness that comes from cooking with the seasons. There’s a depth of flavor and history in these dishes that feels particularly meaningful right now.

Here’s what we’ll be cooking from in February:

February 2026

Cookbook: Sour Cherries and Sunflowers by Anastasia Zolotarev

February 2026 Cookbook Club Guide 149KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Reader Feature:

I was delighted to see Kalee Tilli share her experience cooking from our January cookbook club pick, Mark Diacono’s Abundance. She made his porridge recipe and discovered that even the most familiar foods can be transformed with the right technique. This is why the cookbook club exists. We learn together, try new things, and share what we discover. If you're not already following her, I highly recommend subscribing to her seasonal writings.

Leave a comment

If you’re new to the cookbook club, you can learn more about how it works and browse our full directory of past books and features here. Whether you cook along each month or simply read for inspiration, you are warmly welcome at the table.

Thank you for being here and for sharing this space with me. As we move deeper into winter, may your days be filled with good light, warm kitchens, and the joy of planning for the seasons ahead.

With love and care,

Dr. Michelle

P.S. If this note speaks to you, I’d be grateful if you clicked the heart or shared it with a friend. This newsletter is growing into such a thoughtful community, rooted in seasonal rhythms, nourishing food, and genuine connection.

Share

Here are my most recent Substack sharings: