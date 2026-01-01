Welcome to the Michelle Seguin MD newsletter! I’m Dr. Michelle, and I’m so glad you’re here. As we close out 2025, I wanted to pause and share what truly stayed with me this year: the ideas, practices, and connections that shaped my work and my life.

You may recall that I started 2025 with an essay about coming home to yourself, about reconnecting with who you already are rather than striving to become someone new. Now, as the year closes, I've been reflecting on what that actually meant for me over the course of this year. What stayed with me. What became essential. What I'm carrying forward. I'm not one for resolutions, but I wanted to share some of those reflections with you here before we step into the new year together.

The year closing as it began, under a winter sky. December 2025. Oskar, MI.

A Piece of My Mind

Welcome to this space, where I share quick updates on what I’m learning, doing, and loving as we close out each month together. As the newsletter has evolved, this section has become a reader favorite and a playful nod to the beloved JAMA series, which explores the joys, challenges, and hidden truths of practicing medicine. While inspired by those stories, my version leans into the lighter side, celebrating the small, meaningful moments and practices that shape our everyday lives.

What moved me most this year:

Tanmeet Sethi, MD’s Modern Love essay, “Why It’s Best to Imagine the Worst.” Dr. Tanmeet writes about her son's terminal illness and how the well-meaning phrase "I can't imagine" created distance when what she needed most was belonging. I wept as I read this essay. We can choose to imagine the worst with someone rather than distancing ourselves from their pain. Pain, much like love and joy, are part of our shared humanity.

What became non-negotiable:

Morning pages. This practice by Julia Cameron was introduced to me by mentor and friend Siri Chand Khalsa MD MS. Early morning writing before the world awakens. No editing, no agenda, just pen moving across paper. What began as an experiment became a non-negotiable. It helped me establish a consistent writing practice here on Substack, gave me an opportunity to process emotions, and it spurred creativity that has felt dormant for quite some time, probably most of my adult life. I now welcome the artist within and recognize that creativity is essential for the work I'm building here, in my clinical practice, and honestly in life.

What I discovered about winter:

My most-read piece of 2025 explored something I experience here at 47 degrees N: snow as circadian medicine. A mentor reminded me to “savor your snow” as she shared Swedish research showing how snow cover dramatically increases morning light exposure, suppresses melatonin at the right time, and boosts alertness throughout the day. The research gave scientific language to what my body already knew. These post-blizzard morning walks aren’t just beautiful, they’re doing important circadian work. Snow’s high reflectivity turns winter into natural light therapy exactly when we need it most. It’s a reminder that seasonal medicine isn’t about resisting winter. It’s about receiving what winter offers.

What helped me reflect:

Sahil Bloom’s Personal Annual Review framework. This practice was shared in a community group I belong to for female integrative and lifestyle physicians (Vishuddha, a supportive space that's aptly helped me find my voice in this work).

His seven questions offered structure for the kind of reflection I was already seeking:

What did I change my mind on this year? What created energy this year? What drained energy this year? What were the Boat Anchors in my life? What did I not do because of fear? What were my greatest hits and worst misses? What did I learn this year?

I find it helpful to take a moment to notice, to reflect, and to honor the current year before heading into the next. I’m sharing these here in case they’re helpful for your own reflection.

I’m also prepped and ready to dive into my vision board for 2026 as soon as I send out this newsletter. This has become a fun New Year’s Eve tradition!

What deepened this year:

Community in all its forms. Perhaps what I’m most grateful for this year is (re)discovering that community isn’t one thing. It’s a constellation of connections that each feed different parts of who we are.

This growing community of readers . Your comments, your photos of dishes you’ve made, your willingness to engage has created something I didn’t anticipate when I started writing. The seasonal cookbook club, in particular, has become a highlight. I'm grateful for you and excited to continue this in 2026.

The Substack community at-large which has connected me to writers, creatives, cooks alike. I’ve had the chance to collaborate with others, join virtual writing groups (here, and here), and make new friends across the world. I’m also looking forward to more collabs and speaking invites with new communities in the new year. (More to come soon!)

More IRL connections with coffee dates with friends, speaking at retreats where I meet kindred spirits, and connecting with colleagues and friends at medical conferences. With our home and what we are building, I’m hopeful to have more in-person opportunities to connect through my teaching garden, porch sits, and more. I’m open to what is unfolding here.

Community with nature. I spent more unstructured time in nature this summer than I have in years. Building relationship with the life around me through the garden, walks in the woods, sitting along the stream. This time deepened my understanding that we are not separate from nature. We are nature.

Each sphere of community nourishes something different. This year broke me open in ways too, and these connections held me. It reminds me of what Pat McCabe teaches about “the sacred hoop”. Every being has been given a seat on this sacred hoop of life. We are interbeing. Each connection, whether with a reader across the world or a plant in my garden, contributes to keeping that hoop intact.

Porch sits and teaching garden gatherings are coming. For now, the framing. December 2025. Oskar, MI.

I deeply value the community we’re building here and look forward to fostering this even more in the new year. My door is always open if you have questions, feedback, or simply want to connect.

So as we prepare to turn the page on 2025, I’m struck by how these five threads weave together. The importance of witnessing each other’s struggles. The discipline of daily creative practice. The wisdom embedded in seasonal rhythms. The value of structured reflection. The essential work of building authentic community.

What stayed with you in 2025? I’d love to hear what you’re carrying forward into the new year.

What are you reflecting on as this year closes? Reply to this email or leave a comment below.

P.S. Thank you for being part of this community. If you know someone who would appreciate these year-end reflections, I'd be grateful if you passed this along.

Here are my most recent Substack sharings:

